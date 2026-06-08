- Beijing's remarks come after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel late Sunday following Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs

China 'deeply' concerned about rising tensions in Mideast, urges commitment to ceasefire - Beijing's remarks come after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel late Sunday following Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs

China on Monday expressed its "deep" concern about heightened tensions in the Middle East, urging the sides to commit to the current ceasefire.

Beijing is "deeply concerned over the current situation. Another fight does not serve any party's interests," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news conference in Beijing.

"We hope that relevant parties honor their commitment of ceasefire, keep to the momentum of negotiation, and stay committed to resolving disputes through diplomatic and political channels and create necessary conditions for restoring regional peace and stability in the Middle East and Gulf region," he added.

Lin's remarks come after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel late Sunday following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which Tel Aviv claimed targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center.

Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran urged all Indian nationals to avoid traveling to Iran and advised those already in the country to leave, according to an advisory.

China's Embassy in Israel also urged Chinese citizens to stay vigilant, follow official instructions, avoid sensitive sites, limit unnecessary travel, and seek shelter immediately when air raid sirens or alerts are issued.

The Israeli attack killed two people and injured 11 others in a preliminary toll.

The Iranian attack marked the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire in early April.

A temporary ceasefire mediated by Pakistan was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.