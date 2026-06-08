Beijing's reaction comes after Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out overnight drone attack on nuclear storage facility in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

China reiterates call for political settlement of Ukraine conflict Beijing's reaction comes after Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out overnight drone attack on nuclear storage facility in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

China on Monday reiterated its call for a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict after an alleged Russian strike on a nuclear fuel storage facility in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Beijing "attaches high importance to the safety and security of nuclear facilities," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular news conference in Beijing.

The ultimate resolution of this issue is "contingent on the political settlement of the conflict. Dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out," he said, urging the relevant parties to work for "early de-escalation and accumulate conditions for resuming dialogue and negotiation."

Lin's remarks came after Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out an overnight drone attack on a nuclear storage facility in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone on Sunday.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said a Russian drone struck a building at Ukraine's Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility, causing a fire that was later extinguished.

Russia did not immediately comment on Ukraine's allegations regarding the attack on the spent fuel storage facility.