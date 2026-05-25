Royal decree ends 27-year sentence but leaves political and travel restrictions in place after years of international criticism

Cambodia pardons ex-opposition leader Kem Sokha in long-running treason case Royal decree ends 27-year sentence but leaves political and travel restrictions in place after years of international criticism

Cambodia’s former opposition leader Kem Sokha was granted a royal pardon on Monday, ending his 27-year prison sentence for treason in a case widely criticized by the US and international human rights groups as politically motivated, according to state-run Agence Kampuchea Presse.

The royal decree was issued on behalf of King Norodom Sihamoni by Senate President Hun Sen, who is serving as acting head of state during the monarch’s overseas medical leave.

Kem Sokha, 72, co-founded the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), once the country’s main opposition force. He was arrested in 2017 and later convicted of conspiring with foreign powers, including the US, to overthrow the government of then-prime minister Hun Sen. Sokha denied the charges throughout the trial.

According to the royal decree, the pardon removes Sokha’s prison sentence but does not cancel additional court-imposed restrictions, including limits on political activity and overseas travel.

Prime Minister Hun Manet welcomed the decision, describing it as part of efforts to strengthen national unity and reconciliation.

Sokha’s arrest marked the beginning of a wider crackdown on opposition figures, activists, and independent media before Cambodia’s 2018 general election.

The Supreme Court later dissolved the CNRP, allowing the ruling Cambodian People’s Party to secure every parliamentary seat.

The US and several rights organizations had repeatedly called for Sokha’s release, describing the prosecution as a misuse of the legal system against political opponents.

Analysts said Monday’s pardon could ease some international pressure on Phnom Penh, though Cambodia’s opposition landscape remains heavily restricted.