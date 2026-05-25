US-Iran deal is ‘close,’ Pakistan army chief Munir tells China’s Wang in Beijing talks Beijing backs Islamabad’s mediation efforts as Pakistan pushes for breakthrough in Tehran-Washington negotiations

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday that a US-Iran agreement “is close to being reached,” according to Chinese state-run media, as Islamabad intensified mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington.

Munir made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing held alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China, China Daily reported, citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Munir briefed Wang on the latest developments in Pakistan’s role in negotiations aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the US.

The Pakistani army chief flew to Beijing after his trip last week to Tehran, where he held talks with the Iranian leadership.

According to the report, Munir said Pakistan was willing to “continue making every effort” to facilitate an agreement and expressed hope that China would play a larger role in the process.

Wang described Pakistan as “a trustworthy mediator” and said Beijing appreciated and supported Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts.

The meeting came amid renewed diplomatic activity surrounding the Iran-US standoff after weeks of regional tensions and mediation attempts involving Pakistan, Qatar, and Gulf states.

Pakistan hosted direct talks between US and Iranian officials earlier this year, though negotiations later stalled over key demands.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also met Prime Minister Sharif in Beijing on Monday, praising Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and reaffirming what he called the countries’ “unbreakable” partnership.

Pakistan army ‘important force’ in ties with China, says Wang

Calling Pakistan’s military an “important force” in China-Pakistan relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang said Beijing appreciated and supported Islamabad’s efforts to promote dialogue and ease regional tensions.

Describing Pakistan as a “qualified mediator trusted by all parties,” Wang said China valued the country’s diplomatic role and believed it would continue contributing to regional peace and stability.

Reaffirming Beijing’s position on resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation, Wang added that “peace may be difficult, but it will ultimately arrive.”

The two countries have “maintained a high level of mutual political trust, practical cooperation, and international coordination, setting an example for state-to-state relations,” Wang said.