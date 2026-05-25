Pakistan's foreign minister to address UN Security Council debate amid Iran war mediation 1 of 5 permanent members, China is current chair of 15-member Security Council

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday as Islamabad continues its mediation efforts to end the war between the US and Iran.

The debate themed, Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System, will be hosted by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

One of five permanent members, China is the current chair of the 15-member Security Council.

Dar will be in New York between May 26 and 28, where besides the Security Council debate, he will also participate at a UN “Group of Friends” meeting.

“Look(ing) forward to constructive engagements in New York on key regional and global developments,” said Dar on the US social media company X.

The meeting comes as the conflict between the US and Iran persists with a fragile ceasefire, secured by Pakistan on April 8, holding back fighting that started on Feb. 28 when Israel and the US initiated military strikes against Tehran.

Islamabad has intensified its efforts to bring an agreement between Washington and Tehran to end the war permanently.