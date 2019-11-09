Babri Mosque case: Indian top court rules in favor of Hindus
Indian Supreme Court pronounces verdict in a critical dispute over 16th-century Babri Mosque
NEW DELHI, India / ANKARA, Turkey
The historical site of early 16th-century Babri Mosque be handed over to Hindus for the construction of a temple, India’s top court ruled on Saturday in a historic judgment.
The Indian Supreme Court also said that a “suitable plot” of land measuring 5 acres would be allotted to Muslims, either by central or provincial government, to construct a mosque.
In the judgement, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the Indian government to formulate a scheme envisaging setting up of trust within three months to build the temple.
“Possession of inner and outer courtyards [of Babri Mosque] be handed over to the trust,” Gogoi said.
Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992 by a Hindu mob, who claimed that the site was birthplace of Hindu god Lord Rama.Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.