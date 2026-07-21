Alpine areas record temperatures as much as 12C above average amid warnings that warmer, drier winters threaten future ski seasons

Australian ski resorts break July heat records as temperatures soar Alpine areas record temperatures as much as 12C above average amid warnings that warmer, drier winters threaten future ski seasons

Ski resorts in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales recorded their highest July temperatures over the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Mount Hotham reached 12C (53.6F) on Sunday, despite its average July maximum being around 0C (32F). The previous record of 8.7C (47.7F), set in 1994, has been surpassed three times this month.

At Falls Creek, temperatures rose to 11.5C (52.7F) on Saturday and 13C (55.4F) on Sunday, nearly 12C (21.6F) above its July average maximum of 1.2C (34.2F). Its previous record was 9.8C (49.6F), set in 1992.

Thredbo also recorded its hottest July day at 14C (57.2F), while July temperature records were also set at Cabramurra and Mount William.

The bureau said a slow-moving high-pressure system brought clear skies and dry air, while creating a temperature inversion that left higher-altitude areas warmer than those closer to sea level.

The records came after a difficult start to Australia’s ski season, with limited natural snowfall forcing many resorts to rely heavily on snowmaking equipment.

El Nino conditions in the tropical Pacific are expected to bring warmer and drier weather to much of southern and eastern Australia. The bureau’s latest outlook indicates above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall across parts of the region through September.

Climate scientists have warned that rising temperatures are likely to shorten Australia’s ski seasons and reduce natural snow cover in the years ahead.