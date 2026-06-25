Prime Minister Albanese says powerful technology companies must be held accountable for online harms to minors

Australia mulling tougher social media measures to check 'unaccountable' tech giants Prime Minister Albanese says powerful technology companies must be held accountable for online harms to minors

Australia is considering stronger measures to enforce its world-first social media restrictions for children, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warning that powerful technology companies must be held accountable for online harms, local media reported on Thursday.

Speaking in parliament, Albanese said the government was working to strengthen laws to check the "power" of the "unaccountable" tech giants behind popular social media platforms, according to ABC News. "There is more to do," he said.

Since December, major social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitch, Kick and X, have been legally required to block and take reasonable steps to prevent young Australians from signing up.

The move follows concerns raised by eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, who said the current legislation provides only "very thin scaffolding."

Although companies face fines of up to AUD $49.5 million ($32 million) for failing to comply, no penalties have been issued so far.

Albanese described the issue as a priority, arguing that social media companies wield "extraordinary power" while remaining largely unaccountable.

He also pointed to growing concerns about algorithms that can push users toward increasingly extreme content.

Australia has already inspired similar initiatives abroad, with Albanese noting that 16 countries have followed its lead on social media restrictions for minors.

Last year, Australia became the world's first country to ban social media accounts for minors under 16.