- Foreign Ministry spokesman says Beijing opposes what it describes as unilateral sanctions lacking basis in international law

China reiterates call on US to lift US sanctions, end blockade on Cuba - Foreign Ministry spokesman says Beijing opposes what it describes as unilateral sanctions lacking basis in international law

China on Thursday renewed its call for the US to end its sanctions and longstanding embargo against Cuba, following Washington's decision to impose new measures targeting individuals and entities accused of generating revenue for the Cuban government, according to state media.

Responding to a question about the latest US sanctions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing opposes what it described as unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law, Global Times reported.

"We urge the U.S. to stop at once its blockade and all forms of coercion and pressuring against Cuba, which violate the Cuban people’s right to survival and development," Guo told reporters in Beijing.

The comments came after the US State Department announced sanctions against five entities and one individual linked to Cuba.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla criticized the move on social media, accusing Washington of intensifying economic pressure on Cuba despite their resilience in the face of what he called collective punishment.

Guo said China firmly supports Cuba's efforts to pursue a development path suited to its national conditions and backs Havana in safeguarding its sovereignty and security against external interference.