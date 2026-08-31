At least 933 workers trapped at Nepal hydropower projects in wake of flood disaster Disaster Management Authority says rescue efforts are underway

At least 933 workers are believed to be trapped at around six hydropower projects in Nepal following last week’s devastating floods, the country’s disaster agency said Monday.

The Disaster Management Authority said rescue efforts are underway to reach the stranded workers as relief operations continue across flood-hit areas, Al Jazeera reported.

The floods have caused widespread destruction in Nepal, damaging roads, bridges and other infrastructure and cutting access to several affected areas.

Search operations are also continuing for people reported missing after flooding and landslides struck parts of the country, while authorities assess damage to hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure.