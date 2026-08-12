Incident took place in country's financial capital Mumbai, say officials

6 killed in western India landslide Incident took place in country's financial capital Mumbai, say officials

Six people were killed and four others injured when a landslide hit the country's financial capital, Mumbai, officials said Wednesday.

The incident took place in Chirag Nagar, an area of Mumbai in Maharashtra state, early on Wednesday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the governing civic body of Mumbai, said in a statement.

The civic body confirmed that six people have died, while four others are injured and sent to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier, the corporation said a landslide occurred, with some sections falling on two to three nearby rooms. It added that six to eight people were trapped under debris, with rescue efforts underway.

Ganesh Shinde, a senior police official in the area, said the landslide was triggered by the rains, and several teams are currently involved in the rescue operation.

Every year, India receives significant monsoon rains, which normally occur between June and September, causing floods and extensive property damage.