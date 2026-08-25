5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts southeastern Taiwan

Riyaz ul Khaliq
25 August 2026•Update: 25 August 2026
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southeastern Taiwan on Tuesday, the island’s weather bureau said, according to local media.
The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said the earthquake struck off the coast of southeastern Taiwan at 3 pm local time (0700GMT), the Focus Taiwan outlet reported.
It added there were “no immediate reports of damage or injuries” following the tremor.
According to CWA, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at sea, some 48 kilometers (29.8 miles) east-southeast of Taitung County Hall.