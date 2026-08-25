Epicenter of tremor located at sea, some 29.8 miles east-southeast of Taitung County Hall at around 0700GMT, says Central Weather Administration

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts southeastern Taiwan Epicenter of tremor located at sea, some 29.8 miles east-southeast of Taitung County Hall at around 0700GMT, says Central Weather Administration

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southeastern Taiwan on Tuesday, the island’s weather bureau said, according to local media.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said the earthquake struck off the coast of southeastern Taiwan at 3 pm local time (0700GMT), the Focus Taiwan outlet reported.

It added there were “no immediate reports of damage or injuries” following the tremor.

According to CWA, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at sea, some 48 kilometers (29.8 miles) east-southeast of Taitung County Hall.