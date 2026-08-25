Japan had ‘repeatedly urged Washington at various levels not to sanction’ Tomoko Akane, 1st Japanese head of court, says Foreign Minister Motegi

Tokyo calls US sanctions on International Criminal Court president ‘incompatible with Japan’s stance’ Japan had ‘repeatedly urged Washington at various levels not to sanction’ Tomoko Akane, 1st Japanese head of court, says Foreign Minister Motegi

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday said US sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) President Tomoko Akane were “incompatible” with Tokyo’s stance.

Takaichi said Japan takes the US sanctions against Akane “very seriously,” Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Echoing the premier’s comments, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Washington’s move was “incompatible” with Japan’s position of supporting the court as a means of upholding the rule of law.

Washington sanctioned Akane, the first Japanese national to head the ICC, and court prosecutor Abdoulaye Seye last week, accusing the court of encroaching on state sovereignty.

Seye was involved in seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

“The US measure is incompatible with Japan's position,” Motegi told reporters, citing Tokyo’s support for the ICC’s role in prosecuting the most serious crimes of concern to the international community.

Washington, he added, has taken an “extremely tough” stance toward the ICC and indicated that further measures could follow.

“Tokyo has repeatedly urged Washington at various levels not to sanction Akane,” Motegi said.

His remarks came after a bipartisan group of lawmakers criticized the government’s response as “too weak.”

According to the lawmakers, Takaichi and other officials had offered little more than expressions of disappointment.

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard criticized Tokyo’s response on US social media company X.

“This is a rather weak reaction from Japan to the sanctioning of their national and President of the ICC. They ‘note’ the sanction and reaffirm their commitment to the ICC,” she said.

Human Rights Watch Japan Director Kanae Doi also said the government should build on its longstanding support for the ICC by “strongly condemning” the Trump administration’s actions against the court.