Mohsin Naqvi, Natalie Baker discuss ‘overall situation in the region and matters related to peace and stability,’ Interior Ministry says

Pakistan's interior minister meets with US envoy after talks in Tehran Mohsin Naqvi, Natalie Baker discuss ‘overall situation in the region and matters related to peace and stability,’ Interior Ministry says

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met with US acting Ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad after returning from Tehran, where he and Pakistan’s army chief held talks with the Iranian leadership aimed at ending the conflict with Washington.

A statement from Pakistan’s Interior Ministry said the two officials discussed the “overall situation in the region and matters related to peace and stability.”

Baker praised Field Marshal Asim Munir’s “positive diplomatic role in promoting peace and stability in the region.”

Naqvi accompanied Munir, who is directly engaged in mediation between Washington and Tehran, to Iran on Monday, where they met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Bagher Qalibaf, Supreme Leader’s representative on the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

“Significant progress was made, and the meeting concluded on a highly positive note. We remain hopeful that this momentum will help pave the way for further progress and lasting peace in the region,” Naqvi said after their return from Tehran.

Iran also said Tuesday that the Pakistani army chief’s visit to Tehran was “highly productive” and yielded “significant diplomatic achievements,” with the results expected to “become apparent soon,” according to Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for communications and information at the Iranian President’s Office.

Iran and the US signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war, but the interim agreement quickly faltered.