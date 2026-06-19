10 injured, hundreds evacuated after fire breaks out at Tokyo elementary school

Anadolu staff
19 June 2026•Update: 19 June 2026
Nearly 300 students and staff were evacuated after a fire broke out at an elementary school in Tokyo on Friday morning, with 10 people sustaining minor injuries, according to Japanese media.
The blaze reportedly erupted near a music room on the fourth floor of Takinogawa No. 3 Elementary School in Tokyo’s Kita Ward, prompting a large-scale emergency response.
Firefighters dispatched dozens of fire engines to the scene as thick black smoke billowed from upper-floor windows.
According to the daily Mainichi Shimbun, all students and school personnel were safely evacuated.
The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.