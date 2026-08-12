Cause of fire yet to be determined, according to authorities

1 dead, 173 passengers, crew rescued after ferry catches fire in Indonesia Cause of fire yet to be determined, according to authorities

At least one person was killed and 173 passengers and crew members were rescued after a boat caught fire in waters off Lombok island in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province on Wednesday, local media reported.

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The ferry was sailing from Padangbai port on the tourist island of Bali to Lembar port in Lombok when the fire broke out, according to the local English-language daily Jakarta Globe.

The fire appeared to have started in an enclosed cargo vehicle being transported on the vessel, the daily reported, citing passengers.

However, there was no official word on the cause of the fire.

It was the second ferry fire reported in Indonesia over the past two weeks.