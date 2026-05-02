Delcy Rodriguez non-committal on timeline to fill presidential vacancy more than 100 days after capture of Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela’s acting president deflects questions about elections Delcy Rodriguez non-committal on timeline to fill presidential vacancy more than 100 days after capture of Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declined Friday to provide a timeline for a new presidential election, leaving the nation in a state of prolonged political transition following the sudden removal of Nicolas Maduro.

Rodriguez was asked by reporters at a news conference when an election would be called to resolve the current leadership vacancy. Rodriguez responded, “I don’t know, someday.”

Diosdado Cabello, a powerful figure in the ruling party and current interior minister, also recently stated that the electoral process would only take place when “the time comes.”

The National Electoral Council (CNE), the body constitutionally mandated to organize and oversee elections, has not issued any statement or preliminary schedule to date.

The silence comes despite Rodriguez having surpassed 100 days in office since the Jan. 3 American military operation, known as "Operation Absolute Resolve," which resulted in the capture of Maduro.

The reluctance to set a date is rooted in the fallout of the July 28, 2024, presidential election, a process that largely broke Venezuela’s remaining diplomatic ties with many countries.

The CNE declared Maduro the winner without releasing detailed, precinct-level voting tallies. The lack of transparency led to a global outcry and allegations of massive fraud by the opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez.