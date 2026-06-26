US vice president draws parallels between Nixon and Trump, saying both faced opposition from 'deep state' institutions, media reports

Vance says Watergate would be '12-hour news story' today US vice president draws parallels between Nixon and Trump, saying both faced opposition from 'deep state' institutions, media reports

US Vice President JD Vance said the Watergate scandal that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation would have been only “a 12-hour news story” in today's media environment.

Speaking Thursday at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California, Vance said Nixon's legacy is “enjoying a bit of a renaissance” and compared the former president's experience with that of President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

“If Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12-hour news story. The idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy,” the media outlet quoted Vance as saying.

He added: “If you look at the story of how the deep state took down Richard Nixon, it's not all that different from what the same groups of people, the same institutions tried to do to Donald Trump in the first Trump administration.”

Vance also noted what he described as similarities between himself and Nixon.

“Young senator, vice president, writes some bestselling books, is hated by the media,” he said. “It kind of sounds like JD Vance. I've always liked Richard Nixon.”

The vice president made the remarks while promoting his new book, Communion, during an event that also touched on his faith journey and political views.

Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, resigned in 1974 during his second term in office following the Watergate scandal.