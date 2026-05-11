'Only children of legal residents should receive automatic citizenship,' Rand Paul says

US senator introduces constitutional amendment to end birthright citizenship 'Only children of legal residents should receive automatic citizenship,' Rand Paul says

US Sen. Rand Paul on Monday said he introduced a constitutional amendment aimed at ending automatic birthright citizenship for children born in the US to undocumented immigrants.

“I introduced a constitutional amendment to end birthright citizenship,” Paul said on US social media company X.

“The 14th Amendment was never meant to reward illegal entry.”

The Kentucky lawmaker drew a distinction between legal and illegal immigration, arguing that lawful immigration historically strengthened the US while illegal immigration is being used to obtain citizenship benefits.

“Legal immigration built this country. Illegal immigration is being used to game the system. Only children of legal residents should receive automatic citizenship,” Paul said.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order shortly after he assumed office last year that sought to end the long-standing practice of granting citizenship to anyone born on US territory whose mother was an undocumented immigrant.

The order faced immediate legal challenges from civil rights groups and several US states.

The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, states that all persons born or naturalized in the US and subject to its jurisdiction are American citizens.