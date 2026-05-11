Trump to travel to China with 17 major CEOs, including Musk and Cook: White House Cisco chief confirmed to join delegation as White House releases updated corporate lineup for Beijing visit

US President Donald Trump is set to visit China this week, accompanied by 17 leading corporate executives from major American companies, according to a White House official on Monday.

Trump is scheduled to depart Washington on Tuesday and is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week during his visit to Beijing.

In a background statement, a White House official confirmed that the delegation will include Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, alongside senior executives from BlackRock, Blackstone, Boeing, Cargill, Citi, Cisco, Coherent, General Electric (GE) Aerospace, Goldman Sachs, Illumina, Mastercard, Meta, Micron, Qualcomm, and Visa.

The White House list identifies the participating executives as Larry Fink of BlackRock, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, Kelly Ortberg of Boeing, Brian Sikes of Cargill, Jane Fraser of Citi, Chuck Robbins of Cisco, Jim Anderson of Coherent, H. Lawrence Culp of GE Aerospace, David Solomon of Goldman Sachs, Jacob Thaysen of Illumina, Michael Miebach of Mastercard, Dina Powell McCormick of Meta, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm and Ryan McInerney of Visa.

Cisco’s Robbins had previously been reported as withdrawing from the delegation, but the updated White House statement confirmed that he will travel with the group.

Previously, several US officials noted that Trump is seeking to explore new frameworks for economic engagement with China, including potential investment and trade-focused boards designed to deepen structured cooperation between the two economies.

The visit comes amid broader efforts by Washington to stabilize economic ties with Beijing while maintaining competition across strategic sectors.

