Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Politics, World, Americas

US sanctions Iranian supreme leader's 'inner circle'

Designation of nine individuals and Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff, includes Mojtaba Khamenei, supreme leader's son

Michael Hernandez   | 04.11.2019
US sanctions Iranian supreme leader's 'inner circle'

WASHINGTON

The U.S. on Monday sanctioned nine individuals and Iran's Armed Forces General Staff in a move targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's "inner circle" on the 40th anniversary of the Iranian hostage crisis.

Khamenei himself was placed under U.S. sanctions in June as part of the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" policy on Iran, which has seen sweeping economic penalties imposed on the Iranian economy and the country's officials and institutions.

Washington has been seeking new negotiations with Tehran on its nuclear program and other activities it considers destabilizing after President Donald Trump in May 2018 unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear pact world powers struck with Iran. 

Iran started to cut its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in a retaliatory move following the U.S.'s unilateral decision to withdraw from the agreement between Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany and the EU.

The deal allows Iran to reduce its commitments in case of other parties' breaches. Tehran insists the EU to act more actively regarding the implementation of its part of obligations, saying it will return to the full compliance with the deal once the EU has nullified the U.S. sanctions.

The new designations include Mojtaba Khamenei, the Iranian leader's son, whom the Treasury Department said is being blacklisted "for representing the Supreme Leader in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position."

Gholam-Ali Hadad-Adel, the junior Khamenei's father-in-law and an advisor to the supreme leader, was also designated for working on his behalf.

Also sanctioned are Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Iranian judiciary, Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, Khamenei's Chief of Staff, and Vahid Haghanian, a top aide to Khamenei. 

"Today the Treasury Department is targeting the unelected officials who surround Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, and implement his destabilizing policies," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Mohammad Bagheri, who was appointed to head the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff, was also placed under U.S. sanctions "for being a person appointed to a position as a state official of Iran by the Supreme Leader of Iran." The U.S. further designated two individuals whom it said have been intimately involved in Iran-directed terrorist attacks in the past. 

Hossein Dehghan, a brigadier general with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was the head of the corps' forces in Syria and Lebanon during the 1983 Marine Barracks Bombing in Beirut that killed 241 U.S. service members. 

And the department further blacklisted Ali Akbar Velayati, an individual wanted in Argentina on charges ties to the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, and whom the Treasury said has helped Tehran extend credit lines to the Syrian regime. 

As a result of Monday's sanctions, any property belonging to the proscribed entities subject to U.S. jurisdiction has been blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from conducting business with them. 

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
ANALYSIS - No solution in sight for Iraq unrest
ANALYSIS - Turkey and Russia: Back to where we left off 100 years ago
UK election may spur new political crisis
Arab League: Of lies and faulty narratives
Turkey's military capacity turned the tables in Syria

Related news

US sanctions Iranian supreme leader's 'inner circle'

US sanctions Iranian supreme leader's 'inner circle'

New poll shows Trump in tight race with Dem challengers

Iran doubles advanced centrifuges in blow to nuke deal

Iraq condemns attack on Iran consulate in Karbala

Iraq condemns attack on Iran consulate in Karbala
Arab countries consider Israel as 'ally': Netanyahu

Arab countries consider Israel as 'ally': Netanyahu
Iraq restores order around Iran consulate after attack

Iraq restores order around Iran consulate after attack