New credit facility raises total US-backed military financing available to Poland to $20B

US reportedly announces additional $4B military financing for Poland New credit facility raises total US-backed military financing available to Poland to $20B

The US will make an additional $4 billion available to Poland under a military financing program that helps allied countries purchase American defense equipment and services, a senior US official reportedly announced Friday.

Thomas DiNanno, the US undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, said the new credit facility would raise Poland's total available financing under the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program to $20 billion, according to TVP World.

DiNanno made the announcement during a ceremony in the central Polish city of Lask, marking Poland's recent acquisition of US-made F-35 fighter jets.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to announce today the United States will be making another $4 billion available in the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program for Poland," DiNanno said in the report.

"This signifies US commitment to Polish security and highlights Poland as a priority US ally," he added.

The FMF program provides government-backed financing that allows partner countries to purchase US military equipment and services, including aircraft, missile systems, armored vehicles and military training.

According to TVP World, Poland has used more than $15 billion through the program since joining it in 2023, financing purchases that include Apache helicopters, Patriot air defense systems, HIMARS rocket launchers and Abrams tanks.