Sales of new single-family homes decline to annualized 580,000, while market expected 638,000

US new home sales fall 7.3% in May, far below expectations Sales of new single-family homes decline to annualized 580,000, while market expected 638,000

Sales of new single-family homes in the US fell sharply in May, coming in well below market expectations, according to data released Wednesday by the US Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

New home sales decreased 7.3% from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 580,000 in May.

The figure was also 6.8% lower than the May 2025 rate of 622,000.

Market expectations were for new home sales to stand at 638,000 in May.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of new homes for sale at the end of May was 496,000, up 2.3% from April’s 485,000 but down 1.4% from 503,000 a year earlier.

At the current sales pace, this represented a supply of 10.3 months, compared with 9.3 months in April and 9.7 months in May 2025.

The median sales price of new houses sold in May was $424,900, up 2% from $416,500 in April and virtually unchanged from $424,800 in the same month last year.

The average sales price rose to $540,600, increasing 7.8% from the previous month and 5% from May 2025.