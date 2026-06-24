US president says signing cancelled until legislation focused on voter identification is passed

Trump cancels signing of housing affordability bill US president says signing cancelled until legislation focused on voter identification is passed

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he cancelled the signing of a bill aimed at bringing down housing costs at the Capitol until an elections bill, known as the SAVE America Act, is passed.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

It came after the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan housing package Tuesday, sending it to Trump's desk for his signature.

The lower chamber passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act by a vote of 358-32.

The bill seeks to reduce housing costs by linking federal grants to new construction, creating incentives for local governments to expand housing supply and speeding up environmental review processes, among other measures.

The SAVE America Act refers to legislation focused on voter identification and proof-of-citizenship requirements.

Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the housing bill “which is of minor importance compared to lower interest rates, and even FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act), pales in comparison to passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.”