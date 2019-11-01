Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
World, Americas

US Naval Academy: Satanist study group allowed

Spokeswoman says group established at request of midshipmen, as academy 'provides for exercise of diverse beliefs'

Beyza Binnur Donmez   | 01.11.2019
ANKARA

Midshipmen identifying as adherents of Satanism now have a study group available to them at the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) at their request, a spokeswomen announced Thursday.

"The USNA Command Religious Program provides for the exercise of diverse beliefs," Commander Alana Garas said in a statement, according to U.S. military newspaper Stars and Stripes.

"Arrangements were being made to provide the Midshipmen with a designated place to assemble as chaplains facilitate for the beliefs of all service members, a responsibility outlined by Navy instructions," she added.

The Satanic Temple is an atheist religious organization that is politically active and gained status as a church in May, headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts.

Under the U.S. Constitution, laws “respecting an establishment of religion” are prohibited, a section widely interpreted to mandate equal treatment for all faiths.

In addition to Satanists, there are currently 20 religious groups at the Naval Academy, including ones for Muslims, Jews, Protestants, Latter-Day Saints (Mormons), and Buddhists, according to the spokeswoman.

