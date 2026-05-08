Review is part of broader effort to align US foreign policy with Trump administration's priorities, says US official

US launches review of Mexican consulates amid growing tensions Review is part of broader effort to align US foreign policy with Trump administration's priorities, says US official

The US State Department is initiating a review of all 53 Mexican consulates operating across the United States as tension grows, according to a media report Thursday.

The review is taking place in a move that could lead Secretary of State Marco Rubio to consider ordering the closure of some diplomatic offices, CBS News reported, citing a US official.

The report comes amid bilateral tensions over security cooperation and cartel violence following the deaths of two American CIA officers during a counter-narcotics operation in northern Mexico last month.

A State Department official said the review is part of a broader effort to align US foreign policy with the Trump administration's priorities.

Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, said the "Department of State is constantly reviewing all aspects of American foreign relations to ensure they are in line with the President's America First foreign policy agenda and advance American interests."