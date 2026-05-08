State Department says it will revoke passports of Americans who owes more than $2,500 in child support

US to revoke passports of parents who owe significant child support State Department says it will revoke passports of Americans who owes more than $2,500 in child support

The US State Department announced Thursday that it will revoke the passports of Americans who have accumulated significant unpaid child support debt, coordinating with the Department of Health and Human Services.

"Any American with significant child support debt should arrange payment to the relevant state or states now to prevent passport revocation. Once a passport is revoked, it may no longer be used for travel," the department said in a statement.

"Eligibility for a new passport will only be restored after child support debt is paid to the relevant state child support enforcement agency and the individual is no longer delinquent according to HHS records," it added.

The statement noted that the US law allows the State Department to revoke the passport of an individual who owes more than $2,500 in child support.

"This action supports the welfare of American children by exacting real consequences for child support delinquency under existing federal law," it added.