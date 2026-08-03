US Embassy in Havana advises Americans to prepare for prolonged disruptions following another collapse of Cuba's power grid

US issues alert for its citizens in Cuba after nationwide blackout US Embassy in Havana advises Americans to prepare for prolonged disruptions following another collapse of Cuba's power grid

The US Embassy in Havana on Monday urged Americans in Cuba and those planning to visit the island to prepare for major disruptions after the country's electrical grid collapsed, triggering a nationwide power outage.

"As of 22.43 EST on Aug. 2, Cuba experienced a total power failure due to a collapse of Cuba's electrical grid. According to Cuban regime media, the reason for the collapse and the timeline to restore power is unknown," the embassy said in a security alert.

The alert warned of reported cellphone and internet outages and urged US citizens to keep mobile phones and portable battery packs charged, maintain supplies of flashlights and spare batteries, stock nonperishable food and water, and ensure access to necessary medications.

"Cuba's electrical grid is increasingly unstable, and this is the sixth total grid failure of 2026, with three occurring in July 2026 alone," the embassy said.

The blackout is the first recorded in August and follows three nationwide outages in July, as the Caribbean nation continues to face pressure on its energy infrastructure.

Rolling blackouts have increasingly disrupted daily life, with many residents using electricity whenever it becomes available to cook, wash, access the internet, and cool their homes during the summer heat because of uncertainty over how long power will remain on.

The government has recently introduced measures aimed at easing energy shortages and encouraging economic activity.