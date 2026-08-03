'This reorganization will not impact U.S. support for Ukraine,' says command

US European Command to reorganize Ukraine Security Assistance mission 'This reorganization will not impact U.S. support for Ukraine,' says command

US European Command (USEUCOM) announced Monday that it will reorganize the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U) and realign responsibilities with NATO's Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).

"This reorganization will not impact U.S. support for Ukraine," the command said in a statement.

According to USEUCOM, the restructuring is intended to increase the effectiveness of security assistance to Ukraine, transfer leadership of key mission elements to allied nations, and free up US resources for other global priorities.

“Allies have shown that they can take the lead in support of Ukraine’s defense,” said US Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander of USEUCOM.

“SAG-U was always meant to be a temporary command. Its transition builds on the progress that we have already seen, helping to set conditions for lasting peace in Ukraine,” Grynkewich added.

USEUCOM said the changes reflect Europe's expanding role in supporting Ukraine's defense over the past year while Ukrainian forces have continued to resist Russia.

Established on Nov. 4, 2022, following the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, SAG-U coordinates long-term US security assistance to Kyiv.

Over the past three and a half years, the command has distributed more than $2 billion in security assistance and worked with allied and partner nations to expand military aid and coordinate training and equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.