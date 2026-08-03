US cricketer banned for 8 years over corruption offenses Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy found guilty of 3 breaches of International Cricket Council Anti-Corruption Code

US cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy was banned from all cricket for eight years Monday after being found guilty by an International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

Reddy, who had been provisionally suspended since November pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings, was found guilty of multiple anti-corruption offenses, including match-fixing, attempting to recruit others to fix matches and destroying evidence relevant to the investigation, according to the ICC.

The charges against the 26-year-old stemmed from the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in the UAE.

Reddy played four T20 internationals for the US and took one wicket. The batter made his national team debut against the Cayman Islands in the North America T20 Cup.