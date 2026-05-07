Americans broadly rejected Trump’s use of religious imagery, according to Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey

Trump voters overwhelmingly reject his ‘Jesus’ social media post: Poll Americans broadly rejected Trump’s use of religious imagery, according to Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey

US President Donald Trump’s own supporters largely disapproved of his social media post portraying himself as Jesus, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

Americans broadly rejected Trump’s use of religious imagery, particularly the post in question, The Washington Post–ABC News–Ipsos survey found.

The poll found that 80% of those who voted for Trump in 2024 and 79% of Republicans responded negatively to the image. Overall, 87% of Americans said they had an unfavorable reaction to the post.

The survey also showed that 69% of Americans reacted negatively to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s prayer at the Pentagon, in which he invoked “violence of action.”

Last month, Trump shared an image on his Truth Social platform depicting himself dressed in white and red robes, placing one hand on a sick man’s forehead while light appeared to radiate from the other.

The post was quickly criticized online as “blasphemous” and was removed from his account the following morning.

