Memo 'establishes clear structure, authorities, roles, and responsibilities' for the governance of national security systems and accountability, says White House

Trump signs new order establishing cyberscruity principles for US national security systems Memo 'establishes clear structure, authorities, roles, and responsibilities' for the governance of national security systems and accountability, says White House

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a presidential memorandum establishing new cybersecurity guidelines for national security systems (NSS) that handle classified information.

The memo, sent to senior officials across the administration, "establishes a clear structure, authorities, roles, and responsibilities for the governance of NSS and accountability to NSS cybersecurity requirements for its owners and operators," the White House said in a statement.

It reestablishes the Committee on National Security Systems, seeks to modernize it for the first time in more than three decades, and tasks it with establishing "baseline cybersecurity requirements for all NSS and enhance accountability and coordination across agencies to implement necessary cyber defenses across all NSS."

The committee will oversee national security systems across the federal government, issue binding security directives to operators, and promote coordination and information sharing among agencies.

The director of the National Security Agency will serve as head of the committee and will be able to "leverage the full technical power of the National Security Agency to provide advanced defenses and assistance in order to bolster the security of NSS across the U.S. government," the White House said.