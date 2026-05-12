Cuba ‘is a failed country and only heading in one direction – down,’ says US president

Trump says Cuba ‘asking for help, we are going to talk’ Cuba ‘is a failed country and only heading in one direction – down,’ says US president

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Cuba is “asking for help” from the US, adding: “We are going to talk.”

“No Republican has ever spoken to me about Cuba, which is a failed country and only heading in one direction – down,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Cuba is asking for help, and we are going to talk,” he said.

“In the meantime, I’m off to China,” Trump said, referring to his visit to China this week to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric toward Cuba has intensified, including a Truth Social repost suggesting he would visit a “free Havana” before leaving office.

Trump has also ordered an oil blockade of the island.

