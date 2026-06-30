'I think it's so unimportant compared to the Save America Act,' president says

Trump downplays bipartisan housing bill as 'big yawn' 'I think it's so unimportant compared to the Save America Act,' president says

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed a bipartisan housing bill moving through Congress as far less significant than his election security proposal, saying his priority remains passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act

"I don't know," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked about his plans for the housing bill.

"I think it's so unimportant compared to the Save America Act. I think the Save America Act is exactly what it says, it's saving America from crooked elections."

Trump scrapped a planned Capitol Hill bill-signing ceremony last week after insisting that Congress first take up the SAVE America Act, a separate Republican-backed elections measure that has stalled in the Senate.

The housing bill, the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which seeks to boost housing supply and expand homeownership to improve affordability, awaits Trump's decision. The president can sign it into law or veto it. If he takes no action, the bill will automatically become law after 10 days, excluding Sundays, which is July 10.

Despite media reports that suggest House Speaker Mike Johnson transmitted the bill to the White House on Monday, Trump said he has not received it.

"It hasn't been sent to me yet. It's coming, I understand," said Trump. “It's a yawn ... compared to the Save America Act, just about everything is a big yawn.”

Trump said he is skeptical that the SAVE America Act will clear the Senate, citing opposition from four or five Republicans, who he said would likely prevent the measure from passing.

“I’d like to have the SAVE America Act added on. Now, it’s probably not going to happen because we have four Republican senators, maybe five, that just won’t vote for it. It’s crazy,” he added.