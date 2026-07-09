Riyadh says attacks violate UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which calls for immediate halt to Iranian attacks on regional countries

Saudi Arabia condemns repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan Riyadh says attacks violate UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which calls for immediate halt to Iranian attacks on regional countries

Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, affirming that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and threaten regional security and stability.

Saudi Arabia “categorically rejects Iran’s violation of the sovereignty of sisterly countries and its continued threat to the security and stability of the region,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the Iranian attacks violate UN Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026, which calls for an immediate halt to all attacks launched by Iran against countries in the region.

Iran launched a series of strikes on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan on Thursday in retaliation for a second day of US attacks against Iranian targets.​​​​​​​

The attacks came amid rising escalation between Washington and Tehran following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.