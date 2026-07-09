Decision taken during NATO summit hosted by Türkiye in Ankara

France to contribute to NATO force in northern Sweden Decision taken during NATO summit hosted by Türkiye in Ankara

France will contribute to a Finnish-Swedish combat force to be deployed in northern Sweden, following decisions made at the NATO summit held in Ankara, according to the alliance's leaders.

The summit concluded with the adoption of a six-point declaration reaffirming NATO's commitment to collective defense under Article 5 of the alliance treaty and its continued support for Ukraine.

The summit declaration emphasized the importance of unity among NATO members and reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to responding to security challenges.

Leaders agreed on strengthening NATO's presence and readiness in the region, including France's participation in a joint Finnish-Swedish force in northern Sweden, Radio Sweden reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, France announced that it would also contribute ground force deployments to NATO's Forward Land Forces (FLF) in Finland.

The Ankara summit brought together NATO heads of state and government to discuss regional security, alliance cooperation and support for Ukraine.