Pentagon leadership turnover accelerates under Trump Senior officials have departed, dismissed in Trump’s second term

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll’s resignation marks the latest in a growing list of departures by senior Pentagon and military officials under President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Driscoll, who emerged as a rising star in the Trump administration, decided to leave amid concerns about the state of the military and an increasingly strained relationship with Hegseth, according to Axios. His departure follows that of Navy Secretary John Phelan, whom Hegseth fired in April.

The turnover extends well beyond civilian Pentagon leadership. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George retired in April, weeks after the Iran war began and more than a year before his expected end of term. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who led US Army Europe and Africa, announced his departure in July after Hegseth reportedly opposed efforts to extend his career.

Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Mingus also left before completing the customary three-year tenure. The Washington Post said he was pushed into early retirement after Trump nominated Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve to replace him.

The leadership shake-up began earlier in Trump’s second administration. In February 2025, Hegseth removed Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown Jr., Navy Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Air Force Vice Chief Gen. James Slife. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin later announced his retirement midway through his term.

Other senior officials, including former SOUTHCOM commander Adm. Alvin Holsey, NSA and Cyber Command chief Gen. Timothy Haugh and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, have also departed or been dismissed.