President says other countries should adopt policies that have supported US economic growth

Trump says G20 finance meeting ‘very productive and positive’ President says other countries should adopt policies that have supported US economic growth

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that “very productive and positive conversations” were held during a G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in the US state of North Carolina.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised the discussions at the two-day meeting, which brought together finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 economies. The meeting was held Aug. 31 - Sept. 1 as part of the US presidency of the G20 in 2026.

“Very productive and positive conversations were had today at the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Asheville,” wrote Trump.

“Thank you to Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, who is working hard for us, and doing a fantastic job representing the U.S.A.,” said Trump.

He said other countries should adopt policies he argued have supported US economic growth.

“Other Countries should follow our lead, and cut Taxes, Regulations and, where possible, DRILL BABY DRILL,” he said.

He also emphasized his administration's focus on economic expansion, “GROWTH, GROWTH, GROWTH.”

“We are leading the way, and the World is watching!” said Trump.

