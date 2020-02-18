Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
No coronavirus cases seen in Cuba: Health minister

2 doctors from Caribbean nation have monitored epidemic in Beijing since early February

Beyza Binnur Donmez   | 18.02.2020
ANKARA

Cuba's minister of public health announced Tuesday that no deadly coronavirus cases exist in the Caribbean nation.

"In our country an intersectoral work strategy was developed to deal with the disease, which received its adaptation in each territory," Jose Angel Portal Miranda said in a Twitter post.

Cuba sent two doctors to Beijing in early February to "monitor the epidemic to find a way to prevent it and guide Cuban personnel in China," according to a tweet by the Cuban Embassy in China on Feb. 3.

The virus, which was first detected in December in Wuhan, China, the capital of central Hubei province, has caused more than 1,800 deaths with greater than 74,000 confirmed cases. Four deaths have been confirmed in the Philippines, Japan, France, and Hong Kong.

The Chinese New Year vacation was extended from Jan. 30 to mid-February in several cities after the fatal disease was detected.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international health emergency.


