Morales: Bolivian patriots, world reject coup

History to write opposition leaders Mesa and Camacho as racists, putschists says former indigenous leader

Beyza Binnur Donmez   | 11.11.2019
ANKARA

Bolivia's Indigenous leader Evo Morales Monday said the Bolivian patriots and the international community are rejecting the coup taking place in the Latin American nation.

"[Carlos] Mesa and [Luis Fernando] Camacho, discriminators and conspirators go down in history as racist and putschists," Morales tweeted. 


He called on opposition leader Camacho, president of the right-wing Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee, and Mesa, a former president of Bolivia to "assume responsibility to pacify the country and ensure political stability and peaceful coexistence of our people."

"Bolivian patriots and the world repudiate the coup," he said.

"The coup plotters who raided my house and my sister's house, set fire to homes, threatened the death of ministers and their children and offended a mayor, now lie and try to blame us for the chaos and violence they have caused," Morales said.

"Bolivia and the world witnesses the coup."

He also thanked "Bolivian people, brotherly countries of Bolivia and the world" for their solidarity. 

On Oct. 20, President Morales won the first round of presidential elections with 47.8%, however the opposition claimed there was fraud.

Morales resigned on Sunday following Bolivian Army Chief Williams Kaliman's call to step down in nationwide address.


