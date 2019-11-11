Morales: Bolivian patriots, world reject coup

ANKARA
Bolivia's Indigenous leader Evo Morales Monday said the Bolivian patriots and the international community are rejecting the coup taking place in the Latin American nation.
"[Carlos] Mesa and [Luis Fernando] Camacho, discriminators and conspirators go down in history as racist and putschists," Morales tweeted.
Mesa y Camacho, discriminadores y conspiradores, pasarán a la historia como racistas y golpistas. Que asuman su responsabilidad de pacificar al país y garanticen la estabilidad política y convivencia pacífica de nuestro pueblo. El mundo y bolivianos patriotas repudian el golpe— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 11, 2019
He called on opposition leader Camacho, president of the right-wing Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee, and Mesa, a former president of Bolivia to "assume responsibility to pacify the country and ensure political stability and peaceful coexistence of our people."
"Bolivian patriots and the world repudiate the coup," he said.
"The coup plotters who raided my house and my sister's house, set fire to homes, threatened the death of ministers and their children and offended a mayor, now lie and try to blame us for the chaos and violence they have caused," Morales said.
"Bolivia and the world witnesses the coup."
He also thanked "Bolivian people, brotherly countries of Bolivia and the world" for their solidarity.
On Oct. 20, President Morales won the first round of presidential elections with 47.8%, however the opposition claimed there was fraud.
Morales resigned on Sunday following Bolivian Army Chief Williams Kaliman's call to step down in nationwide address.