Agreements covering sectors including energy, defense, infrastructure, education, media, investment signed following talks between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Türkiye, Kazakhstan sign 13 agreements during President Erdogan’s Astana visit Agreements covering sectors including energy, defense, infrastructure, education, media, investment signed following talks between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Türkiye and Kazakhstan signed 13 agreements spanning investment, energy, defense, education, media, and infrastructure during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Astana on Thursday.

Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev oversaw the signing of 13 agreements between Türkiye and Kazakhstan following bilateral talks and the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council at the Independence Palace in Astana.

Among the agreements signed was the “Declaration of Eternal Friendship and Partnership between the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Kazakhstan,” signed directly by Erdogan and Tokayev.

The two countries also signed an agreement on the mutual promotion and protection of investments, as well as a deal regulating the establishment, operation, and activities of cultural centers between the Turkish and Kazakh governments.

A protocol amending the agreement on legal assistance in civil matters between Türkiye and Kazakhstan was also signed.

Other agreements

Additional agreements included a joint scholarship program between Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education and a memorandum of intent between the Kazakh Education Ministry and Türkiye’s National Education Ministry on opening two Turkish Maarif Foundation schools in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s government and TAV Holding signed an investment agreement related to Almaty International Airport, while Samruk-Kazyna and Turkish firm YDA Insaat signed a cooperation agreement on financing hospital construction projects.

A memorandum of understanding in radio and television broadcasting was signed between Kazakhstan President’s TV and Radio Complex and Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

KazMunayGas and Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) signed two separate agreements, including a cooperation deal on oil field services and a memorandum on the joint development of oil and gas projects.

The Astana International Financial Centre and the Istanbul Financial Center also signed a memorandum of understanding.

In the defense sector, the sides signed an agreement on establishing a joint venture for the production and maintenance of ANKA unmanned aerial vehicles.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul