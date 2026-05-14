Russian foreign minister meets with Thai, Egyptian counterparts on BRICS sidelines in New Delhi Russian, Thai and Egyptian top diplomats discuss multilateral cooperation at Delhi BRICS summit

Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov held bilateral meetings with his Thai and Egyptian counterparts on the sidelines of a meeting of the economic bloc BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi, India's capital.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Lavrov discussed "key issues related to the development of Russian-Thai relations" with Thai Foreign Minister Suriya Phuangketkeow.

"The two ministers emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, and humanitarian affairs, as well as strengthening the legal framework governing bilateral ties," it said.

The ministers also exchanged views on coordinating efforts within BRICS and other multilateral platforms, along with current international and regional issues on the agenda.

A similar range of topics was discussed with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to a separate statement from the ministry.

The two-day BRICS foreign ministers' meeting began in the Indian capital on Thursday. The ministers are discussing the results of BRICS cooperation over the last two decades, as well as opportunities to expand their collaborative efforts in all key areas.