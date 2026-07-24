Mexico, US conclude 3rd round of trade pact negotiations amid uncertainty

Mexico and the US on Thursday concluded a third round of talks on the review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), amid ongoing trade uncertainty and renewed threats to the regional trade pact.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, accompanied by Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, during the negotiations held from July 21 to 23 in Mexico City.

According to a joint statement, the two sides made progress on a shared agenda covering economic security, labor, agriculture, electronic payment services, steel and aluminum and their derivative products, as well as the automotive sector.



Greer thanked Sheinbaum for her “leadership and commitment to strengthening the economic relationship between the United States and Mexico.”



Both governments reaffirmed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation to strengthen North American manufacturing, reinforce regional supply chains, and address concerns over non-member countries allegedly benefiting from the agreement without assuming its obligations, the statement said.



The review has faced uncertainty after US President Donald Trump said he would not renew the agreement “in its current form,” citing the US trade deficit. Trump also warned Mexico and Canada that he could terminate the agreement if his administration’s key demands were not met.

Mexico and the US are scheduled to resume negotiations during a fourth round of talks in Washington, DC, in September 2026.

