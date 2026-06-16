FBI says alleged plot against Ultimate Fighting Championship event 'stopped cold'

The FBI disrupted an alleged plot to attack a high-profile Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event held at the White House during the weekend, the agency’s director said Tuesday.

The event, UFC America 250, was held on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14 as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the US’ independence, with President Donald Trump in attendance.

FBI Director Kash Patel said authorities first learned of the threat days before the fight, with multiple suspects taken into custody following a law enforcement operation spanning several states.

"On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," Patel wrote on US social media platform X, referring to the broader Washington metropolitan area.

Fox News, citing officials, said the alleged plan involved using explosive-laden drones to strike buildings near the venue, force a mass evacuation, and direct fleeing crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team, with a "second wave" planned to storm the White House gate.

The same officials said investigators identified 23 people as part of a potential network of plotters, with five suspects in custody, including one arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Patel said the outcome reflected "the best of investigative work" but described it as standard practice for an agency “built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens.”

He said the investigation remains ongoing and authorities will provide updates “as permitted.”

In a later report, Fox News reported that the suspect detained in Cincinnati was identified in court documents as Tycen Proper, 19. It also noted that two other suspects, Bryan Roa and Michael Alan Thomas, were taken into custody in the state of California, facing conspiracy to commit murder charges, and were brought before a court Monday in Riverside. The report added that other arrests took place in the states of Missouri and Nebraska, and officials described everyone detained as US citizens, with no indication of foreign involvement in the alleged scheme.

Court filings revealed that Proper allegedly used roughly $3,000 he had received for his high school graduation to buy weapons and equipment, including a rifle and a separate firearm decorated with the American flag, plus protective gear that was later handed over to investigators by his relatives.

Investigators also allegedly found online chat logs pointing to roughly two dozen people discussing preparations for an attack, and that some of those involved were allegedly set to meet in a Virginia town in the days just before the event.

The Fox News report said one suspect described the intended targets as wealthy or politically connected figures, including officials who had received funding from a pro-Israel advocacy group.

"In the days leading up to this weekend, our special agents, mission support personnel, and technical security teams worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable," Secret Service Director Sean Curran wrote on X. "To that end, our formal comments regarding the specifics of this case will be made through court filings," he added.