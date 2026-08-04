Michigan and Wisconsin primaries to offer early measure of whether evolving attitudes toward Israel and Gaza are reshaping Democratic primary politics

EXPLAINER - Midwest primaries test Democrats on Israel policy, Palestinian rights Michigan and Wisconsin primaries to offer early measure of whether evolving attitudes toward Israel and Gaza are reshaping Democratic primary politics

Abdul El-Sayed faces AIPAC’s record $30M spending on his opponent as he seeks Michigan’s Democratic Senate nomination

Aisha Farooqi backs ending US military aid to Israel in Michigan’s open 11th District

Francesca Hong leads Wisconsin primary as she seeks to become first democratic socialist governor, repeal law that bars state agencies

Democratic primary elections in Michigan and Wisconsin this week are emerging as a significant test of whether growing criticism of US support for Israel and broader backing for Palestinian rights can translate into electoral success for progressive candidates.

Several candidates are linking opposition to Washington's military support for Israel with broader campaigns focused on healthcare, housing, economic inequality and limiting the influence of wealthy donors in politics. Their campaigns are also testing the electoral power of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which has invested heavily in some of the races.

Tuesday will be one of the most consequential tests in Michigan, where physician, epidemiologist and former Wayne County Health Director Abdul El-Sayed is seeking the nomination to replace retiring Sen. Gary Peters.

El-Sayed has described Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide and argues that the US should end military aid and arms sales to Israel. He has also portrayed the race as part of a broader effort to reshape Democratic foreign policy while reducing the influence of major donors in elections.

His opponent, four-term Rep. Haley Stevens, has described herself as a "proud pro-Israel Democrat" and argues that her record makes her the strongest candidate to retain the battleground Senate seat for Democrats in November.

The contest has become one of the clearest tests of AIPAC's political influence.

Groups supporting Stevens have spent more than $50 million, including over $30 million from AIPAC and affiliated organizations. Pro-Israel spending has largely promoted Stevens’ manufacturing record rather than discussing Israel.

El-Sayed has instead made outside spending a central campaign issue, portraying the race as a contest between grassroots supporters and wealthy special interests.

Late polling has offered mixed signals, with some surveys showing El-Sayed ahead while others indicate a closer race or place Stevens in front.

The Democratic nominee will face former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in November in one of the country's most competitive Senate contests. An El-Sayed victory would make him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

Farooqi challenges pro-Israel consensus in safe Democratic seat

Another closely watched race on Tuesday is taking place in Michigan's open 11th Congressional District.

Attorney and former prosecutor Aisha Farooqi is competing against state Sen. Jeremy Moss, former Ford executive Don Ufford and school board member John Paul Torres.

Farooqi's platform combines Medicare for All, universal childcare and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement with one of the strongest positions against Israel among Democratic primary candidates.

The daughter of Pakistani immigrants has described Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide and pledged not to accept campaign contributions from AIPAC, its affiliated organizations or other special-interest political action committees.

"My allegiance belongs to the American people, not foreign interests," she says in campaign materials.

Farooqi has criticized Moss over his support for Israel.

Moss has denied receiving backing from AIPAC and accused opponents of mischaracterizing donations from Jewish constituents as part of a political conspiracy.

Financial disclosures show Farooqi raised about $421,000 through July 15, compared with roughly $1.49 million for Moss.

The district is considered safely Democratic, making the primary winner the favorite for November's general election.

Hong carries Palestine debate into statewide Wisconsin race

Attention is also focused on neighboring Wisconsin, where state Rep. Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist, has emerged as a leading candidate in the Democratic gubernatorial primary scheduled for Aug. 11.

Hong, a former chef, single mother and the first Asian American elected to the Wisconsin Assembly, has centered her campaign on housing, healthcare, childcare, wages and affordability.

She has also described Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide, advocated for Palestinian rights and called for repealing a Wisconsin law that bars state agencies from contracting with companies that boycott Israel.

Hong says her campaign will test whether progressive politics can succeed beyond heavily Democratic urban districts.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes withdrew from the race after Hong moved ahead in recent polling, leaving Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley as her principal rival.

Her campaign has also drawn attention for appearances with left-wing online commentators Hasan Piker and Michael Beyer. According to the campaign, those appearances raised about $92,000 and helped reach younger, working-class and politically disengaged voters.

The Michigan and Wisconsin races are among dozens of Democratic contests taking place ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections in which candidates have questioned continued US support for Israel amid the war in Gaza and concerns over wider regional tensions involving Iran.

Recent surveys suggest public attitudes toward Israel have shifted, particularly among Democratic and younger voters.

A Pew Research Center survey released in July found that 42% of Americans viewed Israelis unfavorably, compared with 28% in 2019, while favorable views of the Israeli government fell from 41% to 32%.

An AP-NORC poll also found that 40% of Americans believe Washington is too supportive of Israel in its conflict with the Palestinians, compared with 27% before Oct. 7, 2023. Among Democrats, that figure reached 58%.