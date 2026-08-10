570 injured and dozens of buildings damaged as result of tremor, says President Abelardo De La Espriella

At least 132 killed after magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Colombia 570 injured and dozens of buildings damaged as result of tremor, says President Abelardo De La Espriella

At least 132 people were killed Monday after a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia, causing buildings to collapse and triggering large-scale rescue operations across multiple cities.

At least 570 people were also injured, according to the Colombian Association of Capital Cities.

President Abelardo De La Espriella told reporters earlier that the disaster caused damage to 1,575 homes, with 37 completely destroyed, 61 collapsed buildings, 18 damaged health centers, 52 damaged educational centers, 17 damaged community centers and 18 damaged roads.

The Colombian government has declared a national disaster situation to strengthen the mobilization and coordination of institutional capacities to address the emergency.

The earthquake occurred at 7.34 a.m. local time (1234GMT), with the epicenter located approximately 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of the town of San Jose del Palmar, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The agency reported that the quake originated at a depth of 107 kilometers (66.5 miles).

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock struck at 8.18 a.m. (1318GMT) approximately 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) west of San Jose del Palmar. The municipality, located in the Choco Department, has a population of around 4,800 and sits 1,288 meters (4,225 feet) above sea level.

Despite the significant strength of the quake, the US Tsunami Warning Center announced that no tsunami is expected for the US states of California, Oregon, Washington or Alaska and also ruled out one hitting the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Colombian authorities said there is no tsunami threat to the Colombian Pacific coast.

“The state is present and taking action,” President De La Espriella said following the quake, confirming that he took direct leadership of the emergency response. He ordered the immediate establishment of a unified command post to coordinate response efforts.

De La Espriella requested a comprehensive report from the director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management on the situation in the town, located roughly 240 kilometers (149 miles) west of the capital, Bogota.

The president said he would travel to the city of Pereira to support those affected and monitor the government's response but later said he is heading to Bogota to focus on addressing the emergency.

Fatalities as of 11.30 am local time (1630GMT) included 40 in Risaralda, 27 in Valle del Cauca and four in Choco, according to the Colombian Association of Capital Cities.

Pereira Mayor Mauricio Salazar confirmed that at least 18 fatalities occurred in the city.

In Valle del Cauca, Governor Dilian Francisca Toro said at least 27 people have been reported dead.

In Manizales, Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas reported at least two deaths and the total or partial destruction of over 32 buildings. Authorities in Manizales have suspended all academic activities and reported gas and electrical leaks. In Quibdo, preliminary reports indicate one person was killed, in addition to injured people and severely damaged buildings.

In Choco, four people have been reported dead and 69 injured following the earthquake, Governor Nubia Carolina Cordoba Curi said.

Colombia’s civil aviation authority reported damage to Cali's Alfonso Bonilla Aragon Airport, adding it to the list of affected terminals. Air operations at Popayan Airport were also suspended due to volcanic ash from the Purace volcano following the seismic activity. Previously, operations were halted at terminals in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdo, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura for structural assessments.

Local response

Chaco Governor Cordoba Curi confirmed that the departmental capital, Quibdo, sustained severe structural damage.

Firefighters in Quibdo reported that people are trapped inside damaged structures, while Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder said at least 20 buildings collapsed in his city, with people trapped inside.

In Manizales, the capital of Caldas department, the quake caused significant destruction. Images on social media showed one of the main towers of the city's iconic cathedral sustaining severe structural failure, leaning against the central structure.

Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez confirmed that municipal disaster risk management teams are actively conducting damage assessments.

In Bogota, emergency sirens sounded as thousands of office workers and residents evacuated into the streets. Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan said the capital has no serious structural damage and is ready to assist the cities most affected by the earthquake, with 100 rescuers already prepared to head to the region.

The National Infrastructure Agency said the Sumapaz Tunnel and the Mariano Ospina Bridge are currently closed while inspections are carried out to assess the state of the infrastructure.

The earthquake’s reach extended well beyond Colombia’s borders, with strong shaking reported in neighboring Ecuador and Panama.

Authorities across affected departments continue to evaluate the full extent of the casualties and physical damage.

According to experts, this is one of the strongest earthquakes of the century in the country.

The US Embassy in Bogota said it is closely monitoring the situation, urging American citizens to stay alert to local news and maintain communication with their families. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration is closely monitoring the earthquake and stands ready to support the people of Colombia.