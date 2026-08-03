Ariana Grande to step back from public appearances after tour US singer withdraws from 2027 London production of Stephen Sondheim musical amid ‘endless, ongoing public scrutiny’

Ariana Grande will step back from public-facing work and appearances after completing her Eternal Sunshine tour next month, her representative announced.

The 33-year-old US singer has also withdrawn from a 2027 London revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George, in which she was due to appear alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,” her representative told People magazine.

Grande was looking forward to ending the tour “on a high note, both healthily and happily” before taking “a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances,” her representative said, citing “endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

A source close to Grande stated that the singer was performing “healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night,” describing her concerts as physically demanding and involving considerable athleticism.

Grande’s appearance and health have been the subject of widespread online speculation in recent years. The scrutiny intensified following Friday’s release of her latest album, Petal, and its accompanying promotional material.

In a music video, Grande portrays a performer subjected to contradictory criticism during auditions, including being told she is “not good enough,” “desperate” and should alter her appearance. The character eventually retaliates against the critics with a chainsaw.

The announcement prompted fans to express their support on social media, where the hashtag #WeLoveYouAriana began trending.

Empire Street Productions confirmed that Grande had left the forthcoming Barbican production but said the musical would proceed.

“We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support. We wish her nothing but the best,” the company said.

No replacement has yet been announced for the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

Grande’s tour continues with three concerts at Chicago’s United Center before moving to London’s O2 Arena for 10 shows beginning Aug. 15. The tour is scheduled to conclude there on Sept. 1.