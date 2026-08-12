Uganda emerges as potential migration hub for EU countries Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Denmark, Greece in advanced talks on offshore return center in East African country, Greek daily reports

Uganda is emerging as a potential migration hub for EU countries, with expectations that it could host the first facility for irregular migrants transferred from Europe in 2027, Greek daily Kathimerini reported Wednesday.

Citing diplomatic sources, the daily said talks with Uganda are at an advanced stage as part of an initiative led by Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece.

“The proposal is based on the idea that many migrants would choose to return voluntarily to their countries of origin rather than remain in Uganda,” the daily underlined.

The center in the East African country would initially operate as a pilot program and accommodate up to 10,000 migrants whose asylum applications had already been rejected in the EU countries where they first arrived, according to the daily.

Technical teams are expected to travel to Africa before the end of the month for final discussions, the daily said, adding that Rwanda remains the main alternative option, while Kenya, which had also been considered, appears to have been excluded.

The five countries’ migration ministers are scheduled to meet in Copenhagen on Sept. 4 to review progress in the negotiations.