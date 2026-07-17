Army says its forces recaptured Kurmuk town in Blue Nile state from paramilitary RSF

Sudan’s army says it destroyed 205 RSF combat vehicles, downed 4 drones this month Army says its forces recaptured Kurmuk town in Blue Nile state from paramilitary RSF

The Sudanese army said Thursday that its forces destroyed 205 combat vehicles and 17 trucks and downed four drones belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the first half of this month.

A military statement said army forces and allied groups made "field successes" against the RSF on several fronts, including the recapture of the town of Kurmuk in Blue Nile state in southeastern Sudan.

It said military operations against the rebel group resulted in the destruction of 205 combat vehicles, 17 trucks loaded with military equipment, the capture of 21 combat vehicles, and the downing of four FH-95 drones from June 1 to 15.

It said 76 combat vehicles and 17 trucks were destroyed in Darfur, and 19 vehicles were destroyed and dozens of RSF members killed in South Kordofan.

“The army also destroyed 54 combat vehicles, downed 3 FH-95 drones and killed dozens of RSF members in North Kordofan, while a fourth drone was shot down in White Nile state,” the army said.

The military vowed to continue its offensive against the RSF until security and stability are restored across the country.

There was no immediate comment from the paramilitary group on the army statement.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions of others.