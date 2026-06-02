Somalia security operations kill at least 28 al-Shabaab terrorists Coordinated operations in Hiran and Middle Shabelle regions target gathering places of terrorist group

Supported by international partners, Somalia carried out coordinated operations killing 28 al-Shabaab terrorists in the Hiran and Middle Shabelle regions, an official statement said Tuesday.

Abdirahman Abdi Mudallib, a senior terrorist figure in the Hiran region, was among those killed in air operations, along with five other terrorists.

The Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency said Mudallib was directly involved in organizing and planning terrorist attacks in the Buulo-burde and Jalalaqsi districts in the region.

According to the agency, the operation took place after intelligence indicated that nearly 70 terrorists had gathered about 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) south of the town of Masaajid Cali Gaduud, armed with various weapons and preparing activities meant to destabilize security in Middle Shabelle.

“Once confirmed, (agency) forces and their partners launched a targeted operation that eliminated 23 militants,” the agency said in a statement.

It added that the operations were part of ongoing efforts to eradicate the “khawaarij” and ensure the security and stability of the Somali people. Khawaarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab has been engaged in an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials, and civilians.

Since last July, the Somali army, with the support of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, stepped up operations against the group in support of the central government.

AUSSOM’s mandate was renewed for another year by the UN Security Council last December, with a UK-backed resolution extending authorization until this Dec. 31.​​​​​​​